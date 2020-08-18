Digital Exclusive: Sioux City Lewis and Clark Center celebrates “Sgt. Floyd Week”

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – History fans in the Siouxland area will have a chance to rediscover some local regional history at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center this week.

The center is hosting “Sgt. Floyd Week” to celebrate the 216th anniversary of the death of Sgt. Charles Floyd.

Sgt. Floyd was part of the Lewis and Clark Expedition but died three months after the journey began.

He was buried on August 20, 1804, in what would later become Sioux City.

Families who come in to visit will be given a Floyd-themed packet of activities which include:

A Scavenger Hunt

Floyd Monument Paper Model instructions

and more.

On Thursday, August 20, a special video for kids will be posted on the Center Facebook page.

The video will have fun facts about the Sergeant during the expedition, as well as stories about his life before it.

The video will be posted at 2 p.m.

Latest Stories