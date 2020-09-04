Digital Exclusive: Sioux City Food Truck Fridays host final event for 2020 season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Many Siouxlanders were taking advantage of eating outdoors today.. for Food Truck Fridays.

Despite the food truck’s late start this season, there was no shortage of people out enjoying the meals.

“We’re just thankful this year, we were able to have the event by changing the format, offer some type of food truck access, and do it in a way that is safe as possible,” said Sam Burrish, co-organizer of Food Truck Fridays.

Because of the pandemic forcing stores and restaurants to close for safety reasons, food truck vendors used the time to find creative ways to gain back customers until things settled down.

“We’ve definitely gotten better, I think, at trying new things to get more business, like online ordering, making sure that we’re out there in the public with interviews and social media, things like that. And also, it’s helped us realize the true importance of like health codes and everything,” said Katibree Orndorff, barista and co-manager of Heartland Coffee & Nosh.

Siouxlanders say they love the summer event and were happy when it started up again this year while also following CDC guidelines.

“I think I really like them doing this and the fact that it opened up again because you kind of show up here without really an idea for what you’re gonna have for lunch in mind, and so it’s a little bit of a surprise, a little bit of lots of choices that you wouldn’t have if you just went out to eat and went to a certain restaurant,” said Stephen Fasnacht, Sioux City Resident.

“It’s just so much fun. It combines so many good things that Sioux City has. Whether it’s the food culture, the downtown district, the sense of entrepreneurship, the sense of community, you see everyone out here,” said Burrish.

Latest Stories