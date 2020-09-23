Digital Exclusive: Sioux City Fire Rescue receives Mission: Lifeline® EMS Gold Plus Award

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Fire Rescue (SCFR) received the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Mission: Lifeline® EMS Gold Plus Award today.

The program recognizes emergency medical services (EMS) for their efforts in identifying, treating, and swiftly responding to patients suffering from heart attacks.

“Sioux City Fire Rescue is very proud and very willing to participate in this program because it’s meaning that we’re holding ourselves up to a standard far above what most agencies in the United States do. And getting this Gold Plus Award is a huge honor as not many agencies in Iowa participate in this program unfortunately, but we are one of the highest rank in the state,” said Terry Ragaller, SCFR EMS Training Officer.

To be recognized by the AHA is not a small feat. Every year more than 250,000 people experience the deadliest type of heart attack that requires immediate treatment.

“Receiving this award kind of is a confidence boost for the people in our community knowing that they can trust us to good care of them. Knowing that we can get them to the hospital right away, making sure that if they do have big cardiac events going on that we’re going to take the best care that we can of them,” said Katrina Hoogendyk, SCFR Paramedic.

“What it says to us is that if you do call us and you’re having a heart attack, you’re going to get the best possible care that EMS can provide you in the area. That our paramedics and EMTs are some of the best trained and we’re gonna give you the best opportunity to survive a major heart attack,” said Ragaller.

