Digital Exclusive: Sioux City CROP Walk goes virtual due to pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City CROP Walk returns with a new twist.

Due to COVID-19, the 2020 CROP Walk will be done virtually.

Participants will be given a two-week period to walk 3.5 miles between Oct. 4th-18th.

Walkers can choose their own route whether it be familiar or new.

Money donations can be made on the website here.

Food donations to the Community Action Agency in Sioux City are also accepted.

