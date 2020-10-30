Digital Exclusive: Sioux City bars celebrating Halloween Friday night

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tomorrow is Halloween and several Siouxland businesses, like 1008 Key Club, Doxx Warehouse, and the Ickey Nickel, will be hosting parties Friday night.

“We just recognize that people will choose to go out and that our only question is they take consideration in and make their plans include some of the safety things,” said Kevin Grieme, Health director at the Siouxland District Health Department.

Events like this increase the risk of spreading COVID-19, but there are methods owners can take to keep their patrons safe.

“One of the things for sure is they’re obligated to comply with the governor’s proclamation and what that proclamation gives indication for is that everyone within the bar must have a seat and individual groups of seating need to be no less than six feet apart the individuals placed,” said Grieme.

Grieme said this will prevent any hovering and standing around in the bars.

Venues that offer outdoor seating also fall under the same proclamation.

For folks that plan to go out in costumes, he suggests wearing a mask that matches it.

“We also know that wearing the mask that comes with costumes sometimes don’t provide the protection that the double layer cloth does,” said Grieme.

Grieme also said to limit groups to about six to eight people.

