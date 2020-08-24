Digital Exclusive: Sioux City awarded $400,000 grant for Chris Larsen Park project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Progress is being made on Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development Project.

The Enhance Iowa Board awarded the Sioux City Parks & Recreation Department a $400,000 grant on August 20, 2020.

The grant is dependent on fundraising total of $16,000 completed within 90 days.

To help raise the money for Phase 1, the department launched a website with information about the project.

The website provides pictorial views, a video presentation of the park, and a donation button on the top, middle, and bottom of the page.

Donations of any size are acceptable.

Those who donate $1,000 or more will be recognized on a donor wall at the park.

Phase 1 is anticipated to be completed by May 30, 2022.

