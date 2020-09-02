Digital Exclusive: Sioux City Art Center’s ArtSplash goes virtual

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In Siouxland, September means more than just the start of Fall, it also means celebrating local artists at ArtSplash.

But like many other events, ArtSplash 2020 looks very different.

“It just wasn’t going to work out logistically. Artists were really skittish about applying for something into the future when the future was so unknown; other vendors as well. Considering that and the potential pitfalls of trying to maintain a safe environment for everybody, we decided that we needed to cancel, but the growth of what we’re doing online has allowed us to do something special,” said Todd Behrens, director of the Sioux City Art Center.

This year ArtSplash is going virtual.

SUMMER – “We’re posting there as on artsplashonline.com, so you can see of all the posts on the celebration page of that website and all of the posts as well on our Facebook page that will continue through Sunday. So it’s a full week of different types of posts going up, the different activities, and ways to engage with the art center,” said Summer Amman, development associate.

This will include online scavenger hunts for the family, the kids fun zone, and highlighting local artists.

While it’s not a traditional ArtSplash, this year’s festival does have a sense of nostalgia to it.

“We miss doing it this year. It is sad for us to not have it in person as a traditional ArtSplash like we normally would. And it has been, at the same time, really fun to look back over the 26 years and see these traditions that have continued, new ones that have come in,” said Amman.

TODD – “It’s been a lot of fun going back to the pre-digital age, finding old photos, looking at how things began, many of the important people who are involved in the process because it’s always taken hundreds of people to put together something so big,” said Behrens.

People can participate at artsplashonline.com or on the Sioux City Art Center’s Facebook page.

Latest Stories