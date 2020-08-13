Digital Exclusive: Sioux City Art Center project helps connect people in creative way

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In a time where people have to social distance, one local art project is helping connect people in a creative way.

The Sioux City Art Center has a collaborative project called “Cell Block Cities” where anyone can color in a drawing of a city block in any way they want.

“There aren’t that many opportunities for people of literally every background to work together on something. So, like I said, we have little kids who are doing this, we have grown-ups, we have older people,” said Todd Behrens, Director of the Sioux City Art Center

The coloring art project needs at least 1,000 “cell blocks” in order to display it on the walls at the Gilchrist Learning Center.

As of August 13, the project only has about 200 blocks.

“Each of these “Cell Block Cities” are unique blocks representing farms, factories, homes, fields, things like that. Anything you might find in and around a city,” said Behrens.

Behrens said “Cell Block Cities” started with local artist Mark Kochen, who created the 44 different “cell blocks.”

The Sioux City Art Center hopes to have the project done by sometime this fall.

“It’s kind of a symbol of Sioux City itself. So, the project really is, maybe as much as everything we’ve ever done, a true community-wide project,” said Behrens.

For more information on the Cell Block Cities, visit the Sioux City Art Center and local artist Mark Kochen‘s websites.

