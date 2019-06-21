Digital Exclusive: Signs and Symptoms of Heatstroke

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As we welcome summer today there’s an important illness to be cautious of during those hot summer days. Heatstroke is not the type of summer related illness you want to get.

Heatstroke is a sickness that someone can get from spending time outside in the hot weather. Heatstroke occurs when a person’s body temperature rises to 104 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

Heatstroke can occur in people of any age, but is more prone to happen in the elderly, the young, and athletes.

Some of the signs of heatstroke include:

Dizziness

Lethargy

Weakness

Fatigued

Nausea

These signs can help you detect the start of heatstroke. If you notice these signs, one of the first things you should do is try and cool your body temperature down to at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit. To do this you can take a cool bath or an ice bath if given the proper supplies by a trained medical professional. Another thing you can do is drink some cool water to stay hydrated and find a shaded area if outside or move to a facility with air conditioning. Just be cautious when doing this because you don’t want to shock your body, going from one extreme to the other.

A few major symptoms of heatstroke include:

Rapid heartbeats

Sweating

Trouble breathing

Rapid breathing

Increase in your pules

If you notice any of these major symptoms it is important to seek medical help immediately, whether you are at an event where medical professionals are available or calling 911.

Keep these things in mind this summer and you will be able to avoid getting heatstroke; as well as helping others avoid heatstroke.