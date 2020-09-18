Digital Exclusive: Shred-Tastic returns to Siouxland, holds first event during pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Connections Area Agency on Aging held a Shred-Tastic event in the parking lot of the Siouxland Center for Active Generations on Friday.

This year’s event was a drive-thru, which means people didn’t have to get out of their vehicles to have their personal papers shredded.

People working at the event also took extra safety precautions because of the pandemic when unloading the papers from the vehicles.

“Volunteers are wearing gloves. They have on face masks. They are wearing face shields. Then, we are very conscious of social distancing as well. So, even like the dumpsters that are here are spaced out apart from each other so that as volunteers are working, they can be spaced,” said Chris Kuchta, event organizer at Connections Area Agency on Aging.

All of the personal papers were shredded on the spot in a Document Depot truck.

Some of those papers can include Medicare Summary Notices, an explanation of benefits notices from insurance companies, and bank statements.

“So it makes it likely that if somebody’s dumpster diving or they just throw it in the recycling that somebody can find those materials and then use it in a bad way against that senior to adopt their identity,” said Kuchta.

Shred-Tastic is a document shredding event for senior citizens from the age of 60 and up and their caregivers to have their papers shredded to avoid identity theft.

For senior citizens at risk of identity theft and scams, it’s significant to have the chance to shred those personal materials.

“It’s important to be diligent and safe with all documents. This [event] just provides an easy way for them to shred those documents versus throwing them in the garbage,” said Debbie LaCroix, a first-time volunteer at Shred-Tastic.

The event usually happens twice a year in the spring and the fall, but this year Shred-Tastic only took place in the fall after the event in May was canceled due to COVID-19.

The next Shred-Tastic event will happen on May 21, 2021.

“Knowing that it’s really good to have a sense of security when you know that you’re important documents have been shredded and are kept in a safe place,” said LaCroix.

