Digital Exclusive: Sgt. Floyd Annual Encampment

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — August 20 is the anniversary of when Sgt. Charles Floyd passing. Every year around his passing, the Sgt. Floyd River Museum holds an annual St. Floyd Encampment where people can go there and learn about the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

KCAU 9 Digital talked to Bill Hayes who portrays Private Geroge Shannon. Private Shannon was the youngest member of the expedition.

“They can come learn more about Lewis and Clark history and it’s an incredible story. The story is about teamwork, preserve, hard work and just overcoming some great odds. ” Hayes said.

Hayes told KCAU 9 Digital that he thinks the story still rings true, 200 years later.

“They can come learn about all these different personalities that came together, be out in an area that they were really familiar with and really have to rely on and trust each other,” Hayes stated.

Hayes’s favorite part of the encampment is talking to people and to come out and take something with them.

“Take part of the story back with them and being able to import some of that history to them that they can take with them and pass on,” Hayes added.

The event is going on at the Sgt. Floyd River Museum down on the riverfront from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and then again tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.