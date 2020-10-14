Digital Exclusive: Sergeant Bluff police department using smart home technology to prevent crimes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sergeant Bluff Police Department is using smart home technology to help prevent crimes.

The department has started the Ring Neighbors Public Safety Service that uses citizen’s Ring doorbells to find criminals.

“Within the last couple of years, we’ve had a few crimes that have been solved from using Ring doorbells as far as evidence goes. It’s another way for us to connect with the community and again this is a completely voluntary situation,” said Scott Pack, Chief of Police for Sergeant Bluff.

How it works is through the Neighbors by Ring app, which can be purchased for free. From there, the app works like Facebook for that specific area where folks can upload footage from their devices.

“This gives the police department working with the community another tool that allows us 1) to communicate, but also 2) if there is that evidence that we need to solve a crime, actually people in the community, they don’t really need to do anything other than the fact that of having a Ring Doorbell that would assist us in finding possible suspects to a crime,” said Pack.

The best part is even if one doesn’t own a Ring product, they can still post alerts and updates to the app.

Pack said this system adds a new layer of security to both a person’s home and to the community.

Latest Stories