Digital Exclusive: Second annual Holiday Book Sale raises money for Friends of the Sioux City Public Library

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Over the weekend, books filled the Gleeson Room at the Sioux City Public Library for the second annual Holiday Book Sale.

The Friends of the Sioux City Public Library said shoppers had over 4,500 books to choose from for the two-day sale. The book selection included general fiction, children’s picture and chapter books, crafts, holidays, sci-fi, romance, western, fantasy, horror and audiobooks.

Bea Houston, a member for Freinds of the Sioux City Public Library, explained how the sale benefits the community, “We get the books that somebody else is done with and into the hands of someone new who can use them. Many times that’s children, and we [Freinds of the Sioux City Public Library] are all about children and reading.”

The book prices help make this sale ideal for Christmas presents. Picture books for children were $1, paperback books were $2, hardcover books and recordings were $3.

Houston mentioned that on Saturday, the sale raised over $7,000 and they hope to do the same on Sunday. All proceeds go back to Friends of the Sioux City Public Library.

“The proceeds come back to the Friends of the Library and then we [Freinds of the Sioux City Public Library] support projects that the library puts on throughout the year. Last year, one of our big projects was to support the new remodel down at the Morningside branch,” explained Houston.

The Freinds of the Sioux City Public Library’s next book sale will be held in the spring.

