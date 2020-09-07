Digital Exclusive: Scheels Iowa Memorial runs until September 14th

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A sporting goods store is honoring those who’ve died serving our country, including some Siouxlanders.

The Iowa Memorial returns to the Southern Hills Mall today.

Scheels has been hosting the memorial display every year since 2013.

“The Iowa memorial is brought to us by a husband and wife out of Omaha, Bill Williams, and they have several memorials like this in a lot states across the country and they even have a couple of national memorials that travel around that honor the fallen,” said Dennis Stabe, Scheels assistant store leader.

The display is normally put up during Memorial Day, but was changed to Labor Day due to COVID-19.

“There are some specific people on this wall that were born and raised in the Siouxland community, so there are some recognizable faces, some local families that have obviously been impacted by those that have fallen. And so it’s kind of nice to just bring it to everyone’s attention so that they are never forgotten,” said Stabe.

The display will be up until September 14th.

Latest Stories