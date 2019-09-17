Digital Exclusive: Scenic Park flooding

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — For the third time this year, parts of Scenic Park Campground in South Sioux City is underwater.

“It’s looking pretty bad out here,” Renee Montreuil said.

KCAU 9 Digital was spoke to Renee Montreuil, a camper who has been there all summer, about what her thoughts are on the flooding situation.

Tent spots, cabins and the lower campsites are already underwater.

Montreuil said that she has seen the water get close year after year and it’s starting to get ridiculous.

“This shouldn’t be happening, really,” stated Montreuil.

Montreuil says that the Army Corp of Engineers is to blame for all this flooding.

“I don’t know what they [Army Crop of Engineers] can do about it, but something has to be done. This is crazy,” Montreuil adds.

Because she’s on higher ground, Montreuil does not plan to evacuate the campground unless she’s told to.

