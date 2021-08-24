Digital Exclusive: SCCT hopes to raise $45,000 to repair roof

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One of Siouxland’s cultural landmarks is asking for support from the community.

The Sioux City Community Theatre (SCCT) is raising money to make repairs to the roof above the main auditorium.

“It’s more of a surface restoration with removing all of the damaged parts that we have and replacing that with good parts and then re-roofing the whole domed area over the auditorium,” said Rick Myers, Board President of the SCCT.

According to Myers, the current state of the roof was due to a faulty product installed over 35 years ago, which the theatre didn’t find out until recently.

Efforts were made to try to patch up any rips or tears, but it soon became too much to handle, resulting in damage to the roof and backstage.

“It’s pretty much ruined: the carpeting, the ceiling on the inside, the inside of our light booth, the sound booth, about half the ceiling came down in there,” said Myers.

The theatre has already raised $10,000 for repairs and the full cost is estimated at $45,000.

Siouxlanders can donate to the Sioux City Community Theatre on their website.