Digital Exclusive: Scarecrow Farm

LAWTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Scarecrow Farm has been providing family fun fall activities for eight years.
Since 2011, Scarecrow Farm in Lawon, Iowa has expanded and has added more activities for families to do each year.
Family activities this year include:
- A mini and a five-acre corn maze
- Zipline
- Turbo trikes
- Picking out pumpkins
- Playing on the playgrounds
- Golden goat bridge
- And so much more
Scarecrow Farm is opened Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. now through Tuesday, October 30. They are closed on Halloween.
For a full list of activities and ticket prices, click here.