Digital Exclusive: SC Public Museum announces new Kid’s Day activities

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Museum continues their monthly Kid’s Day Activities for 2021.

The popular family event happens on the second Saturday of the month with a new theme.

For January, the theme is “Pioneer Fun.’

Kids will be given a packet of crafts to be completed at home like a lantern and a whirligig.

Families can also participate in a themed scavenger hunt throughout the entire museum.

The first activity will start on January 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

