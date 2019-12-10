Digital Exclusive: Santa visits students in style at Clark Early Childhood Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Students at Clark Early Childhood Center in Sioux City had a visitor arrive in style Tuesday morning.

MercyOne AirMed gave Santa a ride when he came to visit the preschool, transitional kindergarten and kindergarten students.

“It’s important for kids to understand the levels of, kind of, what we do and know that we will respond to them. You know, it’s nice to bring Santa to come visit the kids, but also to know we are available to help anyone of any age if they have an emergency,” said Kaleigh Wolf, MercyOne AirMed.

After Santa and his elf handed out treats to the students, they also had a chance to sit in the air ambulance.

Latest Stories