Digital Exclusive: Samoyed Club of America 88th National Specialty dog show

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The Samoyed Club of America held their 88th National Specialty dog show at the Marina Conference Center in South Sioux City starting on Tuesday.

The specialty dog show is about the beauty of the dogs and to show puppies off to other breeders.

The event that happened Tuesday afternoon was the Working Sweepstakes.

“We are in the working sweepstakes. The working sweepstakes for the Samoyed include many different aspects. They have to have an AKC [American Kennel Club] working title to be considered in this area,” Paula Exile this year’s show chairman said.

Samoyed dogs are used for pulling sleds and herding reindeer. During the Working Sweepstakes event, the dogs are judged on their structure, temperament and health.

Exile describes how the dogs are judged, “We are judging them for this week, as far as the confirmation ring, is what their structure is like, what their temperament is like to be passed on and what their health has been like. We breed for health, structure and temperament so we have a very stable dog.”

Exile also told KCAU 9 Digital this breed of dog is an old breed that has stayed mostly pure and stable.

“They have seen signs of it [Samoyed breed] some 60,000 years ago. So, its an extremely old breed that has been kept pretty much pure and our dogs are pretty stable,” Exile explained.

These dogs are the type of breed where either pet owners love them or they cannot stand them as most of the time, Exile said they do not grow up and act like puppies their whole lives.

“You either love this breed or you cannot tolerate it. There is hair, there is an attitude, some of them never grow up. I have one that’s almost 13 years old and she’s still a naughty girl. You either love them or hate them,” Exlie mentioned.

She also mentioned that everything the dog show does is for the love of the breed.

The dog show continues through Saturday at the Marina Conference Center and Delta Hotel.