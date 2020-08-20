Digital Exclusive: Salvation Army of Siouxland holds food pantry drive-thru for senior citizens

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Seniors in Siouxland are getting help with groceries thanks to the Salvation Army of Siouxland.

The organization held a food pantry drive-thru event in their parking lot on August 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for seniors who may be struggling to safely get groceries during the pandemic.

“We’ve seen an increase in seniors coming in for our normal food pantry which is open five days a week and people come in all throughout the day. We’ve seen especially an increase in the amount of seniors that have been coming in. So we wanted to do something special for seniors and even those who might not feel comfortable coming in our building,” said Chris Clarke, Captain of the Salvation Army of Siouxland.

With help from the Food Bank of Siouxland and local donations, the event had enough for 250 households.

All seniors had to do was drive up to the parking lot and volunteers would load the groceries in the trunk of the car.

“To keep everything safe, we’ve pre-packaged all the food so they’ll get a variety of meat and dried goods and dairy products,” said Clarke.

Captain Clarke stated that the organization does plan to have more of these drive-thrus in the future.

“We’ve had several drive-thru food pantries, we’ve had as many as 500 households come through. One of our biggest challenges is we need more volunteers to do this more often,” said Clarke.

People interested in volunteering can call the Salvation Army at (712) 255-8836

Latest Stories