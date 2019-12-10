Digital Exclusive: Salvation Army of Siouxland holds annual Operation Toys drive

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A local Siouxland non-profit is helping children get Christmas present.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland holds Operation Toys every year due to holiday season.

The toy drive helps Siouxland kids have presents that are not able to receive Christmas presents.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Captain Chris Clarke, of The Salvation Army of Siouxland, to talk about Operation Toys.

“Operation Toys is a program that we have where parents can come in and sign their kids up. We do have an application process. They need to prove a need. So, whether it’s income or a recent loss of a job, an illness that is putting a hardship on the family or something like that. Once they qualify, they’re put into one of three different programs, either Adopt a Family, or their child is placed on the Angel Tree with their wishlist, and local people can provide those wishes, or our Toy Shop, and that’s where we collect just any toys that we can use to set up a toy shop. The parents can come in and choose the toys for children,” said Captain Clarke.

This year, The Salvation Army of Siouxland is helping 1,700 kids have a good Christmas.

Kids from newborn to 18 years old, that are still in high school, are eligible to receive gifts from the Salvation Army.

They will receive at least five toys, plus stocking stuffers, hats, scarves, gloves, coats, and other things.

“It’s so important. When you see just the smiles on the parents’ faces when they can come in and pick out the toys and are able to find exactly what their kids are looking for, because of the generosity of the community donating. Of course, sometimes you have the tears because they are just so overwhelmed by being able to provide those gifts to their children,” said Captain Clarke.

Operation Toys started the week before Thanksgiving and will end on December 18.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland still needs a lot of toys.

Here is the list of the most needed toys they still need for children ages eight to 16-year-olds: