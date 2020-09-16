Digital Exclusive: Salvation Army of Siouxland accepting digital donations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Salvation Army has had to make some changes to their winter traditions recently.

“So nationally, the Salvation Army has started our Red Kettle campaign a little early, we started it this last Monday and the reason for that is because the need is greater than ever. We’re seeing, currently, about 50% more people than we were last year,” said Chris Clarke, captain of the Salvation Army of Siouxland.

Captain Clarke said that the Red Kettles will still be out in front of stores around November 13th in the Siouxland area, but folks can start donating on the Salvation Army website.

“We want to give people the ability to donate online so that in case they aren’t doing a traditional shopping, their Christmas shopping at stores, they still have the ability to donate,” said Clarke.

The Salvation Army is still accepting donations for its food pantry for those impacted by the pandemic.

“We’ve been extending our budget as much as possible to help as many people as we can with the increased need. We’re spending more and we’re just hoping that the community will continue to donate so that we can continue to help and especially with the increased need due to COVID,” said Clarke.

