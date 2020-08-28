Digital Exclusive: Salvation Army holds meat drive-thru for Siouxlanders

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Salvation Army held another drive-thru earlier today for families affected by the coronavirus.

The event began at 10 a.m. and was open to anyone in need of food.

“So today we’re having a meat distribution. We’re trying to help people out during this pandemic with some cost so they don’t have to purchase those things and they can use that money towards other things like rent, utilities, and those types of things,” said Chris Clarke, Captain of the Salvation Army of Siouxland.

People driving through got a variety of meats from taco meat and meatballs to chicken and ham.

The event was such a huge turnout that the line stretched from the building into Hamilton Boulevard.

“We were expecting to assist 250 families today. The amount of people that showed up was much more than that. So we had to go into our freezers, and we’re actually now expecting to help about 400 families with about 17000 pounds of food,” said Clarke.

Those who are0 interested in volunteering can call the Salvation Army at (712) 255-8836

