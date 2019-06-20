Digital Exclusive: Safely beat the summer heat

Important for swimming in pools, lakes, ponds, or other recreational water areas.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With summer just around the corner, it is important to protect your friends and family from drowning.

The Iowa Department of Public Health released some important information on preventing drowning. The information is important for swimming in pools, lakes, ponds, or other recreational water areas.

The Iowa Department of Public Health wants adults to know that it is import to make safety the number one priority for everyone in or near the water:

Adults should always provide direct supervision of young children and non-swimmer.

Formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning. Learn to swim and teach children to swim.

Learn CPR

Coast Guard approved life jackets can reduce the risk of drowning.

Do not mix alcohol with your day on the water. Alcohol affects your judgement, coordination and sense of balance.

On Thursday, June 20, Iowa’s Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation declaring June 16 through June 22 as Drowning Prevention Week in Iowa.