Digital Exclusive: Remember to Click It or Ticket this Thanksgiving

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Wearing a seatbelt is an important part of driving especially if you’re planning to travel for the holidays.

The South Sioux City Police Department announced yesterday that they will be participating in the Click It or Ticket campaign.

“It’s about having people aware of the importance of wearing seatbelts, to prevent personal injury and accidents, and just bring awareness that it’s important to wear them,” said Lt. Steve Heide of the SSCPD.

The nationwide campaign is usually held around this time of year due to the increase of traffic because of holiday travel.

“Because of the high volume of travel that people do around Thanksgiving time. It seems like accidents go up the more people on the road, so I think that’s why they schedule it during this time,” said Heide.

In Nebraska, not wearing a seatbelt is a secondary offense that carries a mandatory court appearance.

“We’ll have extra officers on patrol at various times and they’ll be working traffic much more heavily than they normally would on a regular patrol shift,” said Heide.

The Click It or Ticket Campaign begins on November 16 and ends on November 29.

