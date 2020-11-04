Digital Exclusive: Protecting your family from lead in and around home

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), lead from paint, dust, and soil in and around your house can be dangerous if it’s not managed properly.

Health officials said lead-based paint isn’t mostly dangerous if it’s solid and not on a chewable surface but does become a health risk if the paint does deteriorate.

“So what parents want to look for, especially in those homes built before 1978, is to ensure that the paint is intact, it’s not chipping, it’s not peeling, it’s not getting into the windows or on the floors,” said Alicia Sanders, environmental specialist at Siouxland District Health Department.

Sanders adds lead-based paint on a chewable surface is where it becomes a threatening hazard for kids.

She mentions people should assume their house had lead-based paint if the home was built before 1978, and if the paint is in good condition, you most likely wouldn’t have to worry about it.

“You can visibly see paint chips in the windows or on the floor or outside in the soil, whatever it may be. That’s when it becomes a concern and that’s when homeowners, property owners do want to take action but do it safely and what they’re required to do by law. In order to get the lead-based paint fixed,” said Sanders.

The EPA said the federal government banned consumer uses of lead-based paint in 1978, with some states banning it earlier.

Many parents won’t know if their children have lead poisoning because they wouldn’t be able to tell and the only way to know is to have them take a blood lead test.

