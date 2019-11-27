Digital Exclusive: Protecting your family from carbon monoxide poisoning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As colder weather sets in, the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning increases.

Sioux City Fire Marshal Mark Aesoph describes carbon monoxide as a colorless, odorless gas.

“It’s [carbon monoxide] produced by fossil fuel-burning appliances. Things that burn propane, natural gas or a running automobile. Any fossil fuels burning produces that,” Aesoph explained.

The symptoms and warning sides of carbon monoxide poisoning include headaches, nausea, dizziness and vomiting. If not treated in time, it can result in unconsciousness or death.

However, there are ways to prevent poisoning.

“Carbon monoxide alarms are recommended to be on every level of the home. If you can only afford one, the absolute, most important place is somewhere you can hear from the bedroom,” added Aesoph.

Aesoph said carbon monoxide poisoning is most dangerous at night when houses are closed-up and people are sleeping.

Aesoph recommends having your fireplaces and furnaces serviced annually.

“Make sure that they are performing the way they are supposed to. When they get out of adjustment, out of alignment, on those furnaces, the flame can actually not be as clean as it supposed to be. Which will produce the carbon monoxide in higher levels,” Aesoph said.

