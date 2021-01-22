Digital Exclusive: President of Morningside College to retire in 2022

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College will soon be saying good-bye to one of its most important faculty members.

John Reynders, who served as president since 1999, announced his plan to retire in 2022.

“I think we’re all eternally grateful for what he’s done for the institution. He’s such a visionary leader and he’s someone that is compassionate and cares about the students first and, of course, the faculty and staff here, and I think he’s certainly left a mark on the institution,” said Steph Peters, director of admissions at Morningside College.

“President Reynders has always been a welcoming presence on the campus. I think that he works hard to meet students where they’re at. Be very integrated in students’ everyday lives. Getting to know them on a personal basis,” said Garrett Arbuckle, sophomore at Morningside College.

At the moment, the institution is still searching for a new president, but students and faculty hope they will bring the same energy to Morningside that Reynders did.

“For his successor, just seeing the way that President Reynders has really put effort into caring for not only the students and faculty here at Morningside, but the community in general. I feel like if his successor is able to bring that same energy and have that same motivation and drive to make Morningside a better place, I think he will be just fine,” said Caleb Watson, freshman at Morningside College.

Reynders will be using the next 18 months to keep expanding Morningside College.

“We’ve got a lot on our plate right now, we’re very busy and so we have a lot to accomplish in these last 18 months that I think will leave this college perfectly poised for the next president to take over,” said John Reynders, President of Morningside College.