Digital Exclusive: Prepping your tires for cold weather

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland is in the middle of a winter storm and during this kind of weather, it’s best to drive slow and avoid any patches of ice, but sometimes that is not enough.

Especially if you don’t have the right tire.

“The type of tire can definitely make a big difference in traction. Even in the all-season, not all-seasons are created equal. Usually, it’s worth it even going up one step from the economy tires, you’re gonna have more of the cuts and groove. It’s gonna do a lot better for you in this type of weather conditions,” said Jeremiah Donovan, a salesperson at Ben Fish Tire.

Even with the right type of tire, drivers will still check the treads if they’re just right.

“The minimum you want to be at in this type of weather is 4/32″ of tread depth. And everybody’s heard of the old ‘Penny Trick’ where you take a penny and if you can see the top of Abraham Lincoln’s hair, you need to replace your tires,” said Donovan.

Another is flat tires due to low air pressure.

“Any type of gas when it gets colder, it contracts. So, you always see this time of year when the temperature especially when we have such a drastic change from time to time around here, that air pressure will drop, and you do have to add a few pounds. Now if you’re consistently having to add air to your tires, that you shouldn’t have to do. You should have to do it once or twice and get everything set where it’s supposed to be and it should stay,” said Donovan.

Donovan also recommends folks to drive slower in this type of weather.