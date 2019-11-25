Digital Exclusive: Preparing a safe Thanksgiving meal

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With families preparing to gather around the tables for their Thanksgiving meal, it’s important to prepare food correctly and to prevent any cooking fires.

Officials at Sioux City Fire Rescue said that throughout the year, cooking fires are the leading causes of house fires and during the holiday season, they see an increase in those fires.

When cooking with grease, Sioux City Fire Marshal Mark Aesoph said it’s important to be present as burner temperatures can change quickly.

Aesoph said, “Have tight-fitting lid available and an oven mitt to apply that lid if a fire does break out.”

If a tight-fitting lid is unavailable, he said you could use a thick, wet towel instead. If a fire were to happen, Aesph said never to throw water on a grease fire.

“That will compound the problem. If you safely can extinguish that fire, with a multipurpose ABC extinguisher, that’s one option. The biggest thing we recommend is, if you were not present and it [the fire] is extended beyond that pot, call 911 and get out of the house. That’s the safest way to do it,” explained Aesoph.

Not only should fires be a concern this holiday season, but so should preparing food safely. The Nebraska Regional Poison Center released some food safety reminders to help protect your family from food poisoning.