Digital Exclusive: Pierce St. business owners, patrons happy as road construction ends

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After more than 2 years of road construction, Pierce Street is finally open making life a little easier for the businesses and patrons in one neighborhood.

“We’re very glad that it’s open and people can actually park in front of the shops on the street and enjoy a shorter walk from there vehicle,” said LouAnn Lindblade, co-owner of Sioux City Gifts.

Construction stretched from St. Luke’s Hospital to the Save-A-Lot store on 18th Street.

“Our customers have had to adapt as to how to get to us, how to find us, where to park, and walk a little further if they do decide to patronize our shops here on Pierce St.,” said Lindblade.

Construction, combined with the pandemic, has slowed business on Pierce Street a little bit, but there were always loyal customers that would stop by the Coffee Works and visit Sioux City Gifts.

“People are just so grateful that Pierce Street is open. I’m hoping they just stop in just to say ‘hi’ and look around. We always made sure there was stuff for them to see if they did take the extra steps to get here,” said Lindblade.