Digital Exclusive: Pickled Palette uses social media to stay connected with customers during pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There’s one local business that using the power of social media to help them stay connected to their customers during the pandemic.

Pickled Palette is using Facebook Live as a way to help them still engage with people in the community.

“As soon as COVID began to really show the impact on small businesses, we knew we had to be creative with how we were going to retain sales. So, Facebook Live kind of popped up and the idea we just ran with and our customers seemed to really enjoy it,” said Ashley Prince, owner of Pickled Palette.

The biggest challenge for the business is customers are not always comfortable with going into the studio.

Prince said Facebook Live is a good resource because it reaches a lot of people.

“We’ve been able to keep in touch with our customers. Like I mentioned, they can’t always be in and we know not everybody’s willing to go out and be in-person at places. So, we’re still able to reach out to them, check in on them, still be entertaining, while we still work as a business,” said Prince.

She adds customers are able to interact and comment on the business’ Facebook Live videos and they’re able to respond to them, almost as if they’re in-person.

The family-run small business, which only has a few employees, makes having social media, such as Facebook, critical.

“Social media is a key point in our marketing. So, you know, using Facebook is always been a part of that trend but it really has come in handy when it has come to COVID,” said Prince.

One outcome of using Facebook Live is adding the to-go option for people to come in, pick up their items, and go home and create their own art projects.

Pickled Palette is currently open from Wednesdays through Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the in-person studio sessions, and to-go or online orders.

For more information on Pickled Palette, go to their Facebook page and website.

