Digital Exclusive: Pickerman’s Soup and Sandwich donates sack lunches to senior housing apartments during COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, community rooms in senior housing apartments are closed until further notice, meaning they’re not getting as much fresh, nutritious food.

But there is one local sandwich shop in Sioux City that’s helping out by bringing sack lunches.

Pickerman’s Soup and Sandwich Shop delivered around 45 sack lunches to the Fairmount Parks Senior Housing Apartments on Tuesday morning.

“My son goes in about an hour early every day just to do these lunches and get them ready. So far, we’ve been doing it with just him,” said Motz.

Rick Motz, owner of Pickerman’s, started donating sack lunches on Friday and plans to go to three senior apartment complexes in town.

Those complexes are Fairmount Park, Riverside Gardens, and Evergreen Terrace.

“Just the person delivering it, Pickerman. He’s a pretty good dude. So I hope he just keeps up the good work because I really appreciate it,” said Ricky Sorensen, Fairmount Park resident.

The idea to donate lunches came from his daughter.

“[She] said ‘This teacher is doing this with students in Illinois, sack lunch program for their students.’ And it got me to thinking ‘Why not with older folks?’ So, I just made a few phone calls and we got things going,” said Motz.

Last week, he called the Connections Area Agency of Aging on his idea of donating sack lunches, and the organization said the meals will be a welcome treat for seniors who are social distancing.

“We’re very enthused and so thankful for Rick and Pickerman’s for providing those meals. Many of these folks are isolated. They can’t get to the grocery store as easily. We have served many of them with Meals on Wheels and the congregate meals but we have supplied them with some frozen meals or shelf-stabled meals during this time period,” said Chris Kuchta, Regional Marketing and Service Navigator at Connections Area Agency on Aging.

The shop is donating between 45 and 50 sack lunches per site visit.

Motz said they’re delivering to one senior housing apartment a day, Monday through Friday, until the pandemic is over.

The sack lunches have a sandwich, a bag of chips, and a cookie.