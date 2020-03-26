Digital Exclusive: Pet preparedness plan during COVID-19 outbreak

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – People need to have a plan in place for someone else to take care of their pets when they become sick or even hospitalized.

That’s especially important as the COVID-19 concerns continue to grow.

Siouxland Humane Society said having a plan for your pets during this uncertain time is critical.

“Right now, I think we’re at the unknown. Nobody knows exactly what’s going to happen. And it’s always best to be prepared. In a situation like this, we always got to remember about our pets,” said Kelly Erie, Public Relations and Volunteer Manager at Siouxland Human Society.

Some ideas for the plan include finding a person who can take care of your pets and keep up with their vaccines.

The humane society said if your pet is on medications, make sure to have them, the right dosage amount, and directions on how to give them correctly.

“You also want to have a crate, your dog’s food, favorite toys, blanket, treats lined up and ready to go. That way it’s going to be easier for movement of that pet,” said Erie.

But there’s a bright side!

According to Erie, social distancing provides a great opportunity to spend more time with your pets.

“Now would be a great time to give that pet some extra TLC. Even better yet, teach that pet some tricks,” said Erie.

Siouxland Humane Society said they’re still open at normal hours as of right now but with limited entrance to the public.