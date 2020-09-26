Digital Exclusive: Pandemic draws more people to library resources

(KCAU) — Every business had to make big changes in adapting to these uncertain times, including the local libraries.

The South Sioux City Public Library and North Sioux City Community Library were part of many libraries that were closed off to the public, due to the pandemic.

“Well, I think the perfect word is uncertain. We were closed for a short amount of time. During that time, we were trying to rethink how things were going to work so that we can still offer services to our patrons,” said Liane Welte, Director of the North Sioux City Community Library.

“A lot of our people moved really well to just our curbside service that we had and moved to our online services. So, we saw those numbers go up but it’s like with every business everywhere there’s a lot of up and down,” said Dan Nieman, Assitant Director of the South Sioux City Public Library.

Libraries have since reopened their doors to the public but have put some safety precautions in place, such as cleaning and quarantine books for three days.

“We ask that none of the books that you are returning come into the library. We have those come through a return slot on the side of our building. What that does it protects our patrons and our staff,” said Welte.

Nieman mentions the public library is able to have more visitors through online services because no matter what time of the day or where you are, you’re able to access the library.

“I think the online services are a big thing. When you get used to using [the] online [library], you will really enjoy it,” said Nieman.

Welte adds it’s important for people to go to the library, whether in-person or online, because reading a book helps them increase their comprehension and their vocabulary.

“Reading is not a passive activity. You’re either drawing conclusions, you are learning, gaining knowledge when reading. So that’s important to keep that up that’s not just for kids, but for adults too,” said Liane Welte, Director of the North Sioux City Community Library.

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, which is held every year to mark the start of the school year. People should sign up to get a library card because they can get access to the online services of a library.

“Your kind of keeping yourself out of a lot of information that we couldn’t even hold in this library. That’s why you need to sign up [for a library card],” said Dan Nieman, assistant director of the South Sioux City Public Library.

The process to sign up for a library card is simple by needing a current photo ID and/or something that proves their current address and filling out a short form.

If people live in the area of a library, the library card is free. If they live outside of the library area, they will need to pay a small non-residential fee.

Latest Stories