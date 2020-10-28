Digital Exclusive: Orpheum Theatre re-opening on November 5

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After seven months of being closed, the Orpheum Theatre will be opening its doors next week.

TIM – “It’s been a long time coming. We’re really excited, we’re hopeful that everybody comes out, has a good time and does their part to respect social distancing. Hopefully people, you know, where their masks and things of that sort and we can keep having more events,” said Tim Savona – General Manager of Tyson Events Center and the Orpheum Theatre.

The theatre staff will be implementing numerous safety measures such as plexiglass barriers, hand sanitizing units, temperature checks for staff, marked pathways, and a form of assigned seating

TIM – “So we’ll probably about 20 hand sanitizing units around the venue. People won’t be able to really turn their headwithout seeing some sort of reminder about following the guidlines relating to safety and well-being and the same goes for hand sanitizers,” said Savona.

Savona said they have been working for six months to get the Orpheum ready for re-opening.

TIM – “We’re really excited to have people come back out. We’ve done everything we can to follow guidelines and to provide them with the best and safest atmosphere that we can. And if they’re not comfortable, that’s oky, we understand. Don’t come and we’ll be here when you’re ready. I f you don’t feel well, don’t come out, but hopefully we’ll be able to see you soon and we look forward to coming out of this together,” said Savona.

The Orpheum’s first show will be on November 5 with a performance by comedian Drew Lynch.

