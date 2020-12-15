Digital Exclusive: Open enrollment for Obamacare ends Tuesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Open enrollment for Obamacare ends on Tuesday, December 15. After that, folks will have to wait until next year to apply. Enrollment is done mainly online at healthcare.gov.

“It’s pretty easy to get it started. You just create your account and you walk through the application process. I think where we see more issues is towards the end when it comes to picking a plan,” said Sandra Martinez, Financial Counselor at Siouxland Community Health Center.

Over at the Siouxland Community Health Center, folks can ask for help from financial counselors, like Sandra Martinez, if they have any questions about enrolling, either about the entire process or picking the right plan.

“So when it comes down to enrollment or special enrollment periods, we actually sit down with people and explain the plans, we make sure their doctor and prescriptions are covered. We also look at comparing different plans; we want to make sure that our consumers are picking the right plans that fit their health needs,” said Martinez.

The health center also helps those who don’t have access to the internet.

“We actually assist a lot of our older folks or people who aren’t very computer savvy. We help a lot of those folks apply here in our office,” said Martinez.

Folks can call the Siouxland Community Health Center at 712-252-2477.