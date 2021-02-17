Digital Exclusive: Omaha-based food bank gives to Siouxland families

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An Omaha-based food bank braved the weather and roads to donate to families in Sioux City.

Heartland Hope Mission gathered in front of Mt. Zion Baptist Church earlier this afternoon handing out the extra food they’ve been receiving over the past few weeks.

“We have a lot of food that we’ve been blessed with and we want to make sure it goes to families that really need it. So, we were willing to make the trip up here to make sure that the people who need it receive that food we have,” said Amanda DeVries, volunteer coordinator at Heartland Hope Mission.

Items handed out included meat, fresh produce, dry goods, and even diapers. The whole event was coordinated on short notice with eight staff members and several volunteers.

“We just found out last night that we got the green light to come up here, so it was like a quick email to some of our really faithful volunteers and so I’ve got two volunteers today that are helping on this event,” said DeVries.

Due to the positive response from Siouxlanders and the amount of food they’re still receiving, DeVries said it’s very likely they’ll be returning to Sioux City even though no future dates have been set.

“We don’t, but we plan to do more outreach like this on a monthly basis. I guess it depends on the coordination that we have with the leadership here and when we can come back, but we really foresee this happening more often since we are getting these large quantities of food donated and we want to make sure that it goes to people,” said DeVries.