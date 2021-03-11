Digital Exclusive: Officials say “pretty light” road construction expected for this summer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Drivers in the Siouxland area will be in for a surprise this year when it comes to road construction.

“Since the wrap of the I-29 project, there’s not a lot of construction, but there’ll still be impacts to traffic around the city,” said Dakin Schultz, transportation planner for Iowa DOT District 3.

Plans for the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) include resurfacing Highway 75 bypass and Riverside Blvd as well as upgrading several tower lights.

“Contractors are out there now. They are replacing poles and they’re upgrading them to LED lights and we will also have the tower lights at Gordon Drive, so the U.S. 20/U.S. 75 Gordon Drive interchange will be upgraded to LED lights this year as well,” said Schultz.

Along with regular road maintenance, Schultz said construction this year will be light.

“It’ll be pretty light as far as construction compared to what the folks around the city have dealt with for the last decade plus,” said Schultz.

Constructions will start at the end of March and continue throughout the season.