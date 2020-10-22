Digital Exclusive: October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – October is not only about costumes and candy, but also about our four-legged companions.

October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and is meant to bring awareness to the dogs that are looking for loving homes.

“Why October is so important to shelters around all the United States is to bring awareness of all the great pets that are in animal shelters and rescues that are looking for their forever home,” said Kelly Erie, Public Relations at Siouxland Humane Society.

The Siouxland Humane Society has been celebrating “Adopt a Shelter Dog Month” every October since 1981

“It is a scientific fact that having pets do help out people be more happier and healthier. And the reasons behind that is pets provide that unconditional love that we so much need and they also give us that companionship,” said Erie.

Today is also Pets for Veterans Day, so having a companion can help soldiers when they return home.

“Having a pet de-stresses and also it helps out with the depression. So having that pet provides that unconditional love and that companionship that is so longed from not only just the pet, but also the people,” said Erie.

Folks interested in adopting can click here or call (712) 252-2614

