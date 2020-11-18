Digital Exclusive: November is C.O.P.D. Awareness Month

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – November is Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (C.O.P.D.) Awareness Month. C.O.P.D. is the 4th leading cause of death in the U.S.

16 million people are diagnosed with C.O.P.D. every year with many more not knowing they have it.

Adults age 40 and older are commonly diagnosed with C.O.P.D.

Symptoms include shortness of breath, chronic cough that may produce mucus, tightness in the chest, wheezing, and chronic fatigue.

C.O.P.D. is caused by smoking, either directly or secondhand, air pollution from dust or chemicals, and genetics.

It can be treated by seeing the doctor about pulmonary rehabilitation, taking medication, or quit smoking.

Talk to your doctor and set up a time for a health screening.