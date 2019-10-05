Digital Exclusive: Northwest Iowa Building Trade Unions host free pumpkin patch

JEFFERSON, S.D. (KCAU) — The cooler fall weather didn’t stop Siouxland families from enjoying a free pumpkin patch Saturday morning.

For the last five years, the Northwest Iowa Building Trade Unions have hosted a free pumpkin patch.

While visiting the pumpkin patch, families are able to enjoy free hot dogs and hamburgers, face painting and bouncy houses for the kids, a petting zoo, hayrack rides, and free pumpkins for families to take home.

When talking to a couple of members of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 33 Union they said the importance of pumpkin patch isn’t just for the union members, but to also bring the community together.

This year, they are expecting 500 people to come out and enjoy the pumpkin patch and the leftover pumpkins go to local schools for them to sell.