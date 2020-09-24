Digital Exclusive: North Sioux City Police Department receiving new car and body cameras

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – North Sioux City police officers are getting an upgrade to their camera systems.

The North Sioux City City Council unanimously voted this past Monday for new body and car cameras for the police department.

“The new technology now is a little bit nicer compared to the old ones. With the old ones we had to take an SD card and every officer had to go in, they had to download every video. Now with the new cameras we’re getting, we’re gonna be able to come within a block of the police department, Wi-Fi is gonna pick up and then it’s gonna automatically transfer to the server at the police department,” said Police Chief Richard Headid.

Most of the technology that’s being used is between 4-8 years old and according to Police Chief Headid, that’s usually when it’s time to upgrade.

The new system will include a three camera set up: two at the front with one that can be rotated and another in the back seat.

The department is currently in the process of ordering the new body cameras.

“You got three cameras, makes it a lot better that there’s no allegations on what happened from the time you arrested somebody to the time they get to jail and transferred into custody,” said Headid.

The Police Department was the first in the tri-state area to start using car cameras beginning in the mid-90s and started using body cameras in 2016.

