Digital Exclusive: Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA readjusts reopening plan

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA has moved one phase back in their reopening plan from phase three to phase two on November 11.

The facility made this change to accommodate the restrictions, with both Iowa and Nebraska’s governors announcing measures after seeing the uptick in COVID-19 cases.

“We have gone back, and we are more tentative of making sure that people are wearing their masks. Even in this facility here, even in between working out and that type of stuff. So, we really want to make sure that our members, our community, participants that come into our building are as safe as they possibly can be,” said Rhonda Robson, Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA.

Rhonda Robson, CEO of Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, said there are many similarities between phases three and two in the reopening plan but it’s more intentional about face masks in the common areas.

She mentions people can take off their masks when they’re working out only if they’re six feet from another person.

One change is kids in the youth program have to wear masks when playing sports, such as Happy Hoops.

She mentions this change will not affect the facility other than people knowing they’re doing the best they can to protect them, the staff, and everyone inside the building.

“I don’t see an uptick in membership. I don’t necessarily see a decline because, in all reality, we’re just still doing the same things; we were just a few different things,” said Robson.

As far as when the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA will move back to phase three, Robson said it depends on what’s going on locally in terms of COVID-19 cases.

She adds the facility is going to stay open as long as they possibly can but could add or take away precautions.

For more information on the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA reopening plan, visit their website.