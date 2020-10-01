Digital Exclusive: Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA holds pork distribution event in Mercy Field parking lot

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders were able to take a box of free meat home from a pork distribution event that took place Thursday morning in the parking lot of Mercy Field in the Lewis and Clark Park.

“We decided to have over here on the Iowa side. One because we haven’t been in Iowa yet and two because Mercy Field [has] a lot larger parking lot. We were able to pack a lot more cars in here. We didn’t want to take up any room out into the traffic. We didn’t want to cause traffic jams like we did the last time,” said Rhonda Robson, CEO of the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA.

The event was able to happen thanks to a donation from Premium Iowa Pork and the Lynch Family Foundation who provided 40,000 pounds of pork for the event.

Rhonda Robson, CEO of the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, said fighting hunger is important no matter if there’s a pandemic happening or not.

“You know, during the summer there’s a lot of people who were laid off and a lot of people who were furloughed so we have a higher unemployment rate therefore I’m sure there’s more people who are in need of having food,” said Robson.

Every car in the food distribution lines received one box filled with pork quarter loins weighing between 24 and 27 pounds.

“If you had issues with your employment or income severely cut, 20 to 30 pounds of food makes a big difference for a couple of days, at least I’m sure, if not a few days, depending on the size of your family. So, I think just essentially that anything helps at that point,” said Josiah Paulsrud, volunteer from the Siouxland Growth Organization.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not just caused many people to be either unemployed or have hours cut at work but has also generated the situation of having money and food supply to be tight.

Josiah Paulsrud, a volunteer from the Siouxland Growth Organization, said being a part of the event is an opportunity to help out and see how it really impacts and reaches out to a lot of people.

“Well, I think just the moments where people say ‘Thank you so much’ and ‘We really appreciate it’ and ‘God Bless’ and all of that just gives you a sense of, kind of, you got a purpose and there’s a good thing being done for people who are in need. Especially with the COVID situation, there’s probably not many of us that haven’t been affected by that,” said Paulsrud.

Robson adds the YMCA are helping the community in ways they haven’t been able to before because they don’t typically do food distributions.

This is the 7th truck food donation the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA has done. The event lasted around three hours.

