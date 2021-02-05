Digital Exclusive: Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA holds donation drive for SafePlace

(KCAU) – With the pandemic forcing everything to change for the foreseeable future, ways of helping out local non-profits did too.

The Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA is holding a donation drive throughout February for SafePlace of Siouxland.

“SafePlace does great work. They work with any adults or children…who may have been affected by domestic abuse. It’s a place where they can go and get support, somewhere safe that they can be. So we reached out to them and asked which ways can we help, what are some items you may need to collect,” said Jacque Perez, Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA.

Jacque Perez, Senior Program Director at the YMCA, said the donation items have to be new and dropped off in the big donation basket.

Some of the items which SafePlace needs are women’s underwear, sweatpants, leggings, kitchen towels, and dishcloths.

“We are very grateful to have the support of the community during such a hard time that has impacted everybody to know that they still want to support us and helps us out and provides us with those donations means a lot to us,” said Emily Fenske, SafePlace.

Emily Fenske, volunteer coordinator at SafePlace, said the pandemic affected the organization because their annual golf tournament was canceled, which is the biggest fundraiser for the non-profit.

The donated items will help them put more funds into helping provide services for those who have experienced domestic violence.

“A lot of times, if somebody is leaving a dangerous situation, they leave with nothing. So, to have clothes here for them or toiletries, things like that. That’s going to take a little bit more stress off of them. We want to be able to provide those items for them,” said Fenske.

The clothing and other items from the drive will be used at SafePlace’s outreach program and at their shelter, which serves around 500 people a year.

For Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, they want to continue working on helping and supporting the community and other non-profits, such as SafePlace.

“We’re well aware that there’s a lot of other places in our community that are in need. So, we want to make sure we’re doing our part to serve others. It’s kind of a give and take, we know that there are other needs out there that we might not be fulfilling, so this is our way to help,” said Jacque Perez, Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA.

Those who want to be a part of the donation drive can drop off those items in the lobby at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City.