Digital Exclusive: New strip mall being developed in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – There’s a new strip mall being developed on Dakota Avenue in South Sioux City called Dakota Square.

Dakota Square is a more than $2.5 million development project which consists of a 9,000+ square foot strip mall with a detached 550-square-foot kiosk. It’s located at the corner of 9th and Dakota Avenue.

“So I think having the additional restaurants in South Sioux City is important just for the businesses, the employees here in town. They no longer have to go over to Sioux City or surrounding areas to get what they need. They can get it here in South Sioux [City],” said Chris Krueger, President and Owner of Cardinal Capital Group.

Krueger said the facility will consist of four tenants, Jimmy John’s, Greek to Me!, J Nails, and an unnamed 4,000-square-foot “sit-down” restaurant.

Scooter’s Coffee Shop is also a part of Dakota Square as the detached kiosk and already open for business.

He adds from a revenue and tax dollar perspective that the project will be important for the City of South Sioux City.

“Well, I think you’re going to have some additional sales tax that wasn’t here previously, and that will just continue to grow with the revenues of each one of these businesses as they strive here in town,” said Krueger.

Krueger mentions he hopes to have the outside of the strip mall completed by the end of this year and to start seeing those businesses open around February or March 2021, depending on their interior buildouts.

