Digital Exclusive: New “Kids’ Club” at Interpretive Center begins January 23

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland families are being invited to join a new club at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

The new “Kids’ Club”, as it’s being called, is available to children in preschool to 6th grade.

“At the Center here, we decided to start our own Kids’ Club so families and kids can really become part of the crew here at the Center and get more involved with the free programming we do,” said Sara Olson, the Education Coordinator at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

Upon joining, kids will receive a collectible coin and a name badge that they can add tokens to when completing activities.

The activities will be done online due to COVID-19, but Olson hopes that when things get settled, they can start doing them inside the center.

“We really hope that kids, when they join, they really feel like they’re part of the story here at the center, and they’re really part of the Siouxland place as well as the Siouxland story and that they’re really contributing and helping all kids here get part of the programs, and they get really passionate about the stories of their home, of Siouxland, of Lewis and Clark history,” said Olson.

A virtual “swearing in” ceremony will be given on January 23 to members who signed up.