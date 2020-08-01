Digital Exclusive: New CrossFit gym opens up in Le Mars during pandemic

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – There’s a new gym in Le Mars that recently opened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CrossFit Le Mars started operations in late June and is owned by several local residents.

“We started planning on it back in like January/February kind of before the whole COVID-19 thing started. We found a building that we liked and would fit what we wanted to do,” said Bryce Tingwald, an owner of CrossFit Le Mars.

“The ball was rolling on everything, so once COVID-19 hit, we just decided just to follow through with our plan, and once things settled down a little bit to announce it to the town and open our doors,” said Lisa Tingwald, Bryce’s wife and another owner of CrossFit Le Mars.

The reason why they opened is to make it convenient for people who want to work out in town since the closest CrossFit gym in the area is in Orange City.

The owners said opening a gym during a pandemic has its challenges.

“We couldn’t get our hands on equipment, so we had to start getting creative looking for other ways to purchase equipment, whether it was used or speaking to people we know to see if they had connections,” said Lisa Tingwald.

Being safe while working out in the COVID-19 era is another challenge.

“Thankfully, since we’ve opened, we’ve been able to kind of figure out how we are going to manage it. We do a lot of cleaning, we clean floors daily, we wipe down all equipment,” said Kari Daale, an owner of CrossFit Le Mars.

Despite everything, people are still coming to work out at the gym.

“That’s the one thing that we have found so amazing is the people that came, they are taking this journey with us,” said Daale.

CrossFit Le Mars will have full classes starting on August 3.

